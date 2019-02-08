Paul McCartney bags BP gold badge

I have never envied him his fortune, big houses, the adoration of millions or the long and glittering music career (well, not much) but now I really am jealous of Sir Paul McCartney. The legendary musician has been awarded a rare gold Blue Peter badge for inspiring generations of people with his music.

I used to crave one as much as Kim Kardashian does a television camera. I knew it was an impossible dream, heck I never even got a plastic one and they were pretty easy to acquire. But I never stopped dreaming. Macca said he will wear it with great pride, and I hope he does – all the time! Or he can just pop it in the post to me.

