Cinema giant to take over Alicante studios

The US cinema giant, MBS Group is set to take over the running of Alicante’s Ciudad de la Luz film studios.

The California-based multinational – the world’s largest studio advisory and production services company – is to be handed a five-year contract to operate the ‘audiovisual’ part of the complex which lies to the south of the city centre.

Regional councillor Nuria Montes highlighted the ‘importance of having an international company that can develop the enormous potential of the Alicante studios’.

