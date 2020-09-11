Family, friends, and furlough are all hit for six

CRUCIAL last over in a tight fought T20 cricket match between an unsteady Boris Johnson select XI and a scratch Covid-19 side…the ball flies across the boundary ropes and it’s a victory for the pandemic.

Six and out for Westminster’s elite as they panic under pressure and start to legislate in another round of, frankly confusing, rules following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Monday rings in the changes that bar – and we are not talking about pubs – more than six people gathering together inside or outdoors…including living rooms and private gardens.

Naturally, there are exceptions. The rules do not apply to schools, workplaces – the commentary team had better tell the civil service – or ‘Covid-safe’ weddings, funerals or organised team sports.

