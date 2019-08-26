Listeriosis: Briton is first foreigner to be infected

A British man has become the first confirmed case of a foreigner to be infected with Listeriosis after eating contaminated processed pork (Carne mechada) in Sevilla while visiting the city.

The man was treated at a hospital in France when the first symptoms appeared and was discharged and returned to the UK. There are currently over 200 confirmed cases of Listeria bacteria poisoning found in the production chain of ‘La Mechá’ processed pork factory in Sevilla.

