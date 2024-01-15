Inland motorway to cut coast congestion

The A-33 motorway – designed to cut journey times between Murcia and Valencia – is now open.

It offers a route that is 47 kilometres and 25 minutes shorter than along the coast, thus reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 13,000 tonnes per year, according to the government.

At the inauguration of the final remaining stretch, just 16 kilometres between Caudete (Albacete) and Yecla (Murcia), minister for transport Óscar Puente noted that this route is also ‘more friendly and less winding’ than the AP-7 coast motorway.

