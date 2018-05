A GANG of suspected burglars has been busted by the Guardia Civil in Pilar de la Horadada.

According to a spokeswoman for the force, six men are suspected of carrying out 21 burglaries in Torre de la Horadada, which started in December and stopped when the first suspects were arrested in April.

This is just one of several recent police operations against gangs of burglars in south Alicante and Murcia.