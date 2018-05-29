Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido – the UK’s equivalent of the Home Secretary came to Benidorm – on Monday afternoon and paid a visit to the newly relocated SATE office in the Rincon de Loix.
Armed National Police locked down the area surrounding the building to traffic, located opposite the Flash hotel causing much hype among the passing British holidaymakers.
SATE cop shop get official seal of approval
Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido – the UK’s equivalent of the Home Secretary came to Benidorm – on Monday afternoon and paid a visit to the newly relocated SATE office in the Rincon de Loix.