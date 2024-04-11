Taxi service revolution on the way

A radical change in regulations governing taxis operating in the Vega Baja has been proposed by the Valencia government.

It would see this part of south Alicante province – which is made up of 27 municipalities on or near the River Segura, including Orihuela, Torrevieja, Rojales, San Fulgencio, San Miguel de Salinas, Pilar de la Horadada and Almoradí – turned into a ‘metropolitan taxi area’.

This would mean that drivers would be able to seek business in any of the 27 municipalities, ‘covering the whole area without restrictions’, according to regional director for transport, Manuel Ríos.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News