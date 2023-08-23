Rubbish contract woes blasted

Torrevieja’s most-expensive-ever public contract – which is costing €24 million a year – is failing to ensure a proper street cleaning and rubbish collection service, according to auditors.

Spokeswoman for the local Socialist party (PSOE), Bárbara Soler provided details of the report drawn up by Ingeniería Quipons.

They have outlined ‘serious failures’ by Acciona, the company awarded the new contract last year, and which has carried out the service in Torrevieja since 2004.

