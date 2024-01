Britons made up more than a third of the passengers who enabled Alicante-Elche airport to record the busiest year in its history, according to figures from state airports company Aena.

The grand total of 15,747,678 passengers in 2023 represented increase of 19.1% on 2022 – and beat the previous record of 15,048,240, set in 2019 before the pandemic.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News