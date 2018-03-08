Costa crime rates lowest in 10 years

THE OVERALL crime rate in Alicante province has dropped to the lowest in 10 years, according to the final 2017 crime report issued by the Ministry for the Interior this week.

The most serious crimes, homicides and attempted murders, have dropped by 37.5% and 52.8% respectively.

Drug trafficking crimes have also fallen by 11.1% throughout the province.

Car theft is another crime that has been committed far less in the past year. The overall figure has dropped by 18.3% from 2,041 cases reported in 2016 to 1,667 last year.

