Partial closure of busy road affects motorists

An important link road in Torrevieja has been partially closed to traffic for several months – without any prior warning from the town hall via official communication channels.

Calle José Carreras runs from the CV-905 dual carriageway, connecting the north west of Torrevieja with Aguas Nuevas, Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas, the coast and La Mata.

Traffic is still able to access the road from the CV-905 roundabout which stands between the Plenoil petrol station and the ITV (MOT) station, with just one carriageway of Calle José Carreras now open.

But the road has been closed to vehicles travelling in the other direction – from east to west.

