Manhunt for Orba bank robbers

0
47

A SEARCH is on for two men who robbed a bank in Orba on February 22.
Residents of the usually sleepy town were shocked to discover armed raiders had burst into the branch of Caixacallosa on a Thursday morning.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here