Manhunt for Orba bank robbers

A SEARCH is on for two men who robbed a bank in Orba on February 22.
Residents of the usually sleepy town were shocked to discover armed raiders had burst into the branch of Caixacallosa on a Thursday morning.
Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper
We use our own cookies, and those of third parties, to improve your browsing experience as well as the services we provide, according to your browsing habits.If you continue on this site, we consider that you have accepted the terms of use.
For more information about the use of cookies, and how to eliminate or block cookies, see our Cookie PolicyAccept