Mijas prepares to take on services in urbanisations

MIJAS town hall has begun laying the groundwork for a process aimed at municipalising the maintenance of roads and other basic infrastructure, and services such as street cleaning, in the town’s nearly 200 residential developments, known as urbanisations.

Mayor Juan Carlos Maldonado, joined by councillors Andrés Ruiz and José Carlos Martín, last week announced that the town hall has contracted two companies at a total cost of €97,000 to carry out an audit of all the urbanisations, to determine the exact situation of each of them, what outstanding infrastructure work they require and the cost of providing maintenance and services.