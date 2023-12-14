Demand for action to stop burglaries

An unprecedented wave of burglaries in Pinar de Campoverde is making residents afraid to go out and prompting some to make their own patrols around the remote urbanisation in Pilar de la Horadada.

Approximately 300 neighbours attended a protest on Sunday, calling for action from the town hall and security forces.

A spokeswoman explained that there are many elderly residents who live alone, and most of the houses are detached and have plots backing onto watercourses and the Río Seco dry riverbed, where thieves have been seen moving about with torches.

Although there has always been the odd burglary, since about a month ago there have been numerous, even up to four or five in a single night, they reported.

