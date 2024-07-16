International guitarists in Elche

The acclaimed classical guitarist Álvaro Pierri is making a welcome return to the ‘city of Elche’ guitar festival, which takes place from July 26-31.

Featuring a total of six concert, the festival is organised by the Música Abierts guitarists association in collaboration city hall.

With the exception of the performance by Álvaro Pierri and the pianist, Sergio Posada, which is €20, admission to all recitals is free. Tickets can be obtained from one hour prior to the concert. Seats are limited.

All concerts take place in the cloister of San José church.

Friday, July 26 at 21.30: City of Elche guitar trio

Saturday, July 27 at 21.30: Álvaro Pierri and Sergio Posada

Sunday, July 28 at 21.00: Final of the 21st city of Elche international guitar contest

Monday, July 29 at 21.00: Margherita Emiliana

Tuesday, July 30 at 21.30; Daniel Salceda

Wednesday, July 31 at 21.30: Bruno Pino Mateos