Asian hornet reaches the Valencia region

The first Asian hornet (Vespa velutina) has been detected in the Valencia region.

Regional agriculture and environment department chiefs noted that they are putting ‘an immediate emergency protocol into action’ after the voracious insect arrived from neighbouring Cataluña.

Former Spanish MEP Estefanía Torres Martínez has told the European Parliament that the Asian hornet is an invasive species that is threatening biodiversity in Europe and ‘having a devastating effect on the environment, the economy and society’.

