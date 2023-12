A new €328 million 15-year contract has been approved by the council for Benidorm’s waste collection and street cleaning services.

Luis Navarro, councillor for street cleaning, said the deal includes the complete renovation of bins and containers complying to EU regulations.

The contract has been called ‘scandalous’ by the opposition Socialist party (PSOE), who say local taxes will have to go up again to pay for it.

