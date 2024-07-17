Get a taste of Torre de la Horadada

Foodtrucks offering the best food, live music and much more will all be in evidence at Saboreafest, which takes place in Torre de la Horadada from July 18-21.

The event is situated next to the Plaza Nueva commercial centre on Calle de Los Angeles and opens at 20.00 on all days.

Live music will be provided by the tribute act Queen Universe and Número Uno, with the support of DJs Pérez and Xamby, amongst others.

Food will be provided by a variety of foodtrucks, offering burgers, tapas, kebabs and more.

Admission is free.