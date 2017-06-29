Rescuers save dog tied up and dumped in field

By Richard Torné

A shocking new case of animal cruelty in Almería has emerged after a dog was found dumped in a field with its legs and muzzle bound.

The incident happened last Wednesday (June 21) in Campohermoso, in Níjar. According to the Pupekas animal rescue association the dog, a Podenco (‘warren hound’ in English), was dehydrated and close to death.

The dog was rushed to a vet who discovered she had only recently given birth, although the puppies were not with her when she was found. Named ‘Esperanza’ – ‘hope’ in English – the exhausted animal was also found to be suffering from canine hemorrhagic fever, a serious tick-borne disease which is however treatable.