A plan to restore the population of a plant called Silene hifacensis in the Valencia region has been so successful that the species is no longer endangered, according to the regional government.

Known locally at the Silene de Ifach, it grows in rock crevices near the sea – in the Iberian Peninsula only on 50 km of coastal cliffs from Jávea to Calpe.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News