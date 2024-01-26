‘Consolidating the Costa Blanca’ as a tourism leader

Costa Blanca town halls moved en masse to Madrid this week for the FITUR tourism fair, where they were joined by members of the regional and provincial governments.

Valencia president Carlos Mazón highlighted the alliance between his coalition government and the tourism sector to ‘consolidate the leadership of the Costa Blanca’ and position the area as ‘one of the principal tourism destinations of the country’.

Alicante-Elche airport is set to operate 12.6% more flights than last year, following its record passenger figures in 2023.

