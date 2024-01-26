Cementing a place in the space race

Elche-based PLD Space has been selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) and European Commission (EC) to join a pool of private companies that will provide the continent’s institutions with capabilities to launch satellites.

The ESA and CE have chosen five companies to form part of the ‘Flight Ticket Initiative’ group, including one from the UK.

It represents recognition by European institutions that the company will offer a viable launch service with its Miura 5 rocket from late 2025.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News