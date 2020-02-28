VALENCIA president Ximo Puig has called on residents to keep calm as the first two cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the region this week.
Following a meeting of his regional Cabinet on Wednesday he stated that the health service in the Valencia region ‘is totally prepared to deal with any eventuality related to the coronavirus’.
‘Preparaded’ for coronavirus
