‘Preparaded’ for coronavirus

VALENCIA president Ximo Puig has called on residents to keep calm as the first two cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the region this week.
Following a meeting of his regional Cabinet on Wednesday he stated that the health service in the Valencia region ‘is totally prepared to deal with any eventuality related to the coronavirus’.

