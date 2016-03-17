Sun Tax

1
482

Spain’s controversial “sun tax” is likely to be abolished. The solar association Union Española Fotovoltaica said last week that a majority of members of parliament want to do away with the Royal Decree against self-consumption of solar energy. Instead, it predicts that a net-metering system, as used in most other Mediterranean countries, will be introduced, and that solar policies will be simplified.

 

SHARE
Previous articleCyclist Dies
Next articleDrugs Thieves

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Even though this “sun tax” is likely to be abolished, is there any knowledge around the tax rates proposed,, I see so much information around this subject that is either missing information or are the pure guesswork all in all.
    All I can find on this are pretty General, only specific info I have found so far is the figure of 40%(no mention of what the 40% are comming of), a Norwegian so called newspaper comes up with a figure of 9 Euros per produced Kw (sounds silly to me).

    Any shearable info is very welcome

    Best regards
    Svein Setten

LEAVE A REPLY