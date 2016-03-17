Spain’s controversial “sun tax” is likely to be abolished. The solar association Union Española Fotovoltaica said last week that a majority of members of parliament want to do away with the Royal Decree against self-consumption of solar energy. Instead, it predicts that a net-metering system, as used in most other Mediterranean countries, will be introduced, and that solar policies will be simplified.
Even though this “sun tax” is likely to be abolished, is there any knowledge around the tax rates proposed,, I see so much information around this subject that is either missing information or are the pure guesswork all in all.
All I can find on this are pretty General, only specific info I have found so far is the figure of 40%(no mention of what the 40% are comming of), a Norwegian so called newspaper comes up with a figure of 9 Euros per produced Kw (sounds silly to me).
Any shearable info is very welcome
