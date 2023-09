Callosa de Ensarriá​ council is working on a €176,407 restoration project for the Fort de Bèrnia.

The 16th century defence system, high above the town on the mountain of the same name, is currently in ruins.

The work will be limited to consolidating the structure, with the commitment that it will not be completely rebuilt, and ‘only specific interventions justified by experts will be carried out’.

