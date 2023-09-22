Education concerns

Email

September 5

Dear Sir,

I am writing to express my concern about the growing issue of overcrowded classes in the schools on the Costa Blanca, particularly in the ESO (Educación Secundaria Obligatoria) level.

Over the past few years, it has become increasingly evident that this problem is negatively impacting the education and well-being of our students.

It is disheartening to observe that the number of students in our ESO classes has been steadily rising, far beyond the capacity that our educational facilities can comfortably accommodate. This situation has several serious consequences that are affecting both students and teachers alike.

First and foremost, overcrowded classrooms make it difficult for teachers to provide the personalised attention and support that each student deserves. This lack of individualised instruction can hinder students’ ability to grasp complex concepts, leading to a decline in academic performance. Consequently, we have witnessed a growing number of students failing their exams and struggling to keep up with their studies.

Furthermore, overcrowded classrooms often result in a chaotic learning environment, which can be distracting and overwhelming for students. This chaotic atmosphere can negatively impact students’ concentration and motivation to learn, further exacerbating the problem of poor academic results.

In addition to the academic challenges, overcrowded classes can also have adverse effects on the mental and emotional well-being of both students and teachers. Increased stress, anxiety, and frustration are common consequences of overcrowding, which can lead to burnout among educators and emotional distress among students.

I strongly believe that addressing this issue is of utmost importance for the future of our education system on the Costa Blanca. To alleviate the problems associated with overcrowded classrooms.

A few suggestions I may put forward would be the following: –

Reducing class sizes or expand educational facilities or build new ones to accommodate the growing student population adequately or offer more training and professional development opportunities for teachers to help them effectively manage larger class sizes and maintain a high standard of education.

In my opinion this is crucial for the well-being and future success of our students. By taking proactive steps to address overcrowded classrooms, we can provide a better educational experience for everyone and ensure that they have the opportunity to excel academically.

Statistics recently shown on the news indicate that approximately one in three students do not go on to further education after finishing ESO. Spain has the lowest number of 25-35 year olds with a ‘Bachillerato’ (A-Level equivalent) or FP (Formación Profesional – intermediate vocational training).

One reason for abandoning studies at 16 may be due to the fact that the courses offered are not attractive enough or simply the courses are not available.

Maybe it’s time for Spain to look more seriously at other countries’ educational systems where there is a higher percentage of pass rates and who have a higher rate of students continuing with further education.

Sincerely,

A concerned mother