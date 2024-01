Use of heavy machinery to clean beaches and pet dogs being allowed on the sand – despite a beach ban – have been fingered by ecologists as causing the population of Kentish plovers to decline steeply in Guardamar del Segura.

This species of small wading bird was classified as vulnerable by the regional government in 2013, since when censuses of nesting pairs have been carried out during the breeding season.

