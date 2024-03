The park at the entrance to La Siesta urbanisation, which has cost nearly €5 million to construct, was opened to the public on Saturday by Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón.

The centrepiece of the park is the pump track, which measures some 4,000 square metres.

According to the council, this feature for BMX riders and skateboarders is ‘very popular with young people’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News