Plan to link the coast to the A-7 motorway

A plan is being drawn up to connect the CV-95 Torrevieja-Orihuela road with the A-7 motorway, according to regional environment and infrastructure councillor, Salomé Pradas.

Sra Pradas noted that her department is designing an integral infrastructure plan, ‘which includes a reform of the CV-95 and the CV-91, and the connection with the A-7 and the N-332’.

The first action will be the demolition and rebuilding of the damaged bridge on the CV-95 at San Miguel de Salinas, she noted.

