The Supreme Court (TS) has upheld the right of communities of residents to forbid tourist accommodation if their statutes expressly prohibit the use of homes for business purposes.

The court’s civil chamber has handed down two judgments which found that renting out homes for use by tourists qualifies as an economic activity.

The Valencia government’s goal is to ‘step up’ inspecting and fining of unlicensed lets, said tourism councillor Nuria Montes.

