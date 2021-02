Details of a project designed to put an end to repeated flooding every time there is heavy rain in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa, have been revealed by the town hall.

The contract to carry out the first of four phases in the project is ‘almost ready’ to be put out to tender, with a budget of €1.5 million, according to the council.

Full story in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com