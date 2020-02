A plastic clean-up initiative has been planned for Tuesday, February 11 at 10.30 in Cala Estaca-Playa Flamenca in Orihuela Costa by the department for the environment and street cleaning.

The council reminded that Storm Gloria covered beaches all along the Med coast with rubbish and plastic, along with plants and seaweed (our photo shows Guardamar).

