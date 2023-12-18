Row erupts over shopping voucher scheme

Torrevieja council has hit out at the Valencia anti-fraud office (AVAF) after questions were raised over the town’s ‘bono consumo’ shopping voucher scheme.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said the procedures had been ‘transparent and exemplary’ and ‘gave to lie to all the allegations from the AVAF’.

Provincial Socialist party (PSOE) deputy Joaquín Hernández, also the mayor of Dolores, had called for explanations to be given ‘on the irregularities denounced by anti-fraud office’.

