The 15yr rule and the UK general election

January 23

So the 15-year rule is gone and we all have a vote in the UK’s upcoming general election.

Currently all UK news coverage is wall to wall about who will win that coming election. But who on earth merits your vote?

The Tories and Labour to a large degree believe in the same things such as:

Rapid Net Zero for the UK irrespective of how much it impoverishes the ordinary citizen and the UK as a country

Borrowing more money to fund day to day government spending and to throw it at problems, even though the UK’s national debt is relentlessly approaching three trillion pounds. We’re not far off technical bankruptcy

Permeating all public bodies (civil service, local government, police, NHS etc.) with the woke agenda

Concluding individual agreements on an ad-hoc basis with the EU to reinsert the UK step by step back within the EU orbit. Of course, the UK will pay billions each time to re-enter individual aspects of the EU

Keeping the UK as the United States’ compliant sidekick in almost all international affairs and wars

Intruding the State and Government into all aspects of peoples’ lives from the cradle to the grave

Etc. Etc. Etc…

I’m not suggesting any of the above list is good or bad. I’m simply saying that you cannot get the thickness of a cigarette paper between the policies of the Tories or Labour.

The current Labour Party does not represent the interests of working people and the less well off, and the current Tory party doesn’t offer anything for right of centre voters. Outside of election periods, the leadership of both parties seem more interested in hobnobbing with rich bankers, celebrities and billionaire businessmen to seriously addressing the problems of ordinary families, working people and pensioners.

The Lib-Dems?.. .Just a protest vote. The Greens?… Curiously, they only ever get one or two MPs elected by the popular vote even though they are the genuine long time Net Zero party.

Reform Party?… Great on saying what’s wrong but wobbly and unclear on solutions… What is their tax policy? How will they deal with the huge national debt? How will they actually address problems in the NHS, the police and politicised civil service? What will they do about local government and national government wasteful overspending and lack of delivery? What independent foreign policy do they have? It’s no good them just talking about botched Brexit or illegal entry to the UK.

Our home country is in deep and serious decline. Let’s face it, it’s currently in a dreadful mess. While radical changes and policies are needed, our current crop of politicians are really only offering minor tweaks here and there. Talk about dancing in the ballroom while the Titanic sinks…

Here’s a quick starter list of policies that would begin to attract my vote, but which no party seems to be offering:

Re-nationalisation of water companies. Even if you were a fan of Margaret Thatcher, the privatisation of water was morally and economically wrong, and it’s been a self evident failure. An immediate complete five-year ban on the recruitment of admin staff in the NHS. As admin posts became vacant they would be replaced by medical posts such as doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, porters, ambulance staff etc. so that the balance would become 30 percent admin staff to 70 percent medical staff, instead of being almost one admin person for each medical person as now. A new contract for all civil servants that requires them to immediately return to working in their office or cease their employment, and to carry out the instructions of the elected government whether it be a right or left wing government. Police to cease all monitoring of internet social media except for gaining intelligence for serious crime or terrorism. The police should return to solving proper crimes not monitoring opinions on the internet. A properly independent foreign policy in the interests of the UK. Sometimes we must be willing to disagree with our American friends, just as we are sometimes willing to disagree with our European friends. House of Lords to be reduced to 200 people, each member having a maximum 10 year service. Political parties nominate their share of members in the Lord’s after each general election on a proportional representation basis according to how many votes that party received at the general election, not how many MPs they’ve got on our first past the post system.

While different, dynamic, radical measures are desperately needed to arrest the serious decline of our home country, our politicians are offering superficial changes and a few minor tweaks here and there. So who on earth merits your vote?

Brian