BENALMÁDENA town hall has confirmed to CDSN that rubbish bins are being monitored by a plainclothes local police patrol.

The cops are targeting rubbish rule breakers who leave bin-bags and other items outside containers or do not stick to the permitted hours for depositing waste. People caught breaking the rules are ticketed on the spot, with fines starting at €300 for throwing rubbish in the bins outside the permitted hours of between 8pm and 11pm.