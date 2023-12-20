Ecologists carry out water pollution protest

Greenpeace activists have today cut off the water supply to the headquarters of water authorities to protest against growing nitrate contamination of water tables caused by industrial farming.

They targeted the HQ of the Segura river and water authority (CHS), whose reservoirs serve homes in the south of Alicante province and Murcia; and the authorities responsible for the Duero and Guadiana river basins.

According to Greenpeace, the pollution of underground aquifers by nitrates is a serious problem ‘which in particular affects our future reserves of water’.

