Flamingo saved by beachgoer

British resident Shannon Downes was enjoying Moraira’s Portet beach with her mother on Saturday when she saw a bird fly over her head to the other side of the beach.

Being an animal lover, she took out her camera and zoomed in on the bird, only to discover that it wasn’t a seagull but a baby flamingo.

Shannon knew from living in Spain that it was not common for a flamingo to fly onto a beach, so she went to take a look.

After many phone calls it was left to Shannon to drive the young bird to Alicante’s rescue centre.

