Fears for future of concentration camp research

Research into the Albatera concentration camp, which was the largest Francoist detention centre with about 15,000 prisoners in April 1939, faces an uncertain future since the change of regional government.

Director of the research into the camp, archaeologist Fernando Mejías insisted on the importance of finding out more and creating a museum to tell its story because ‘there was nothing else in Spain on this scale and of this importance’

There are two lines of investigation, recovering the memory of Francoist repression, and searching for and exhuming the remains of any victims, as deaths from firing squads hunger and illness have been documented.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News