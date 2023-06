The Valencia government is stumping up €834,062 to allow more villages in the depopulated interior of the region to set up facilities for motorhomes.

A spokesman explained that the ‘Punts Nets AVANT’ network consists of services areas in which campervanners can stock up on tap water and empty their toilets, ‘complying with environmental directives on waste.’

They will be able locate the zones on their mobile phones via GPS, noted the spokesman.

