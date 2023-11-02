Amnesty awaits Catalan separatists

A law granting an amnesty to the Catalan politicians who fled Spain following the illegal independence referendum held on October 1, 2017 is due to be filed in Parliament this week.

The move is set to smooth the path for a Socialist party (PSOE) and Sumar coalition government, fronted by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The only missing link as Costa Blanca News went to press was Junts, the party of former Cataluña president Carles Puigdemont, who has been living in exile in Waterloo.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News