A new museum at Benissa’s old exchange market building has now been officially opened, and visitors will be taken on a tour of the town through the ages.

From prehistoric times to relatively recent living memory, the Lonja de Contratación – an attractive sandstone structure with solid arches and wooden beams and a local heritage gem – will house archaeological findings, photos, and other memorabilia covering thousands of years.

