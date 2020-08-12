Police act against dance floor dunces

Local police have had to close down another nightclub in Alicante city for failing to follow rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This is the second such action in 48 hours.

According to city hall, officers entered the disco at 04.30 yesterday (Tuesday) and found around 50 people on the dance floor who were not respecting social distancing, ‘many of them without face masks’.

