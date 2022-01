The regional health authority has announced a 10-point plan to ease the pressure on health centres as the very high incidence of Covid-19 takes its toll on primary care.

The measures are designed to ‘reinforce and ease’ the work of GPs and nurses, explained regional health councillor Ana Barceló – and to facilitate access for residents who need to see a doctor.

Full report in tomorrow’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com