New train plan presented

The mayors of Torrevieja and Orihuela have held a virtual meeting with the regional councillor for transport, Arcadi España to present the project for a train service linking Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, San Miguel de Salinas, Bigastro-Jacarilla and Orihuela, ending at the city’s high-speed train (AVE) station.

The plan was drawn up by the engineering department of Alicante university.

Full report in tomorrow’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com