After some relief from the heat today (Monday) the mercury is set to rise again tomorrow in the south of Alicante province.

State weather agency AEMET has issued an orange warning for high temperatures.

They note that the mercury could hit 41°C in Orihuela city and 40°C in other inland areas of the south of the province.

More on the weather in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com