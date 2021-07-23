Torrevieja postal service

Email

July 20

Dear Editor,

The situation here in the south of Torrevieja is diabolical with examples of two letters posted to the same address when one arrives and one doesn’t.

A parcel returned to sender when there was no indication of a failed parcel delivery note.

Through the councillor for international residents we asked for the head of the sorting office for our area to meet with the members of Torresur.

On the day of the meeting he failed to turn up and with no apology.

One of our members believing that he would attend, sent a letter to himself posted in El Paraiso post office and at Orihuela Costa on the same day.

The Torrevieja letter took 10 days to arrive and the Orihuela Costa letter has still not been delivered

PS. These are only part of greater ‘Correos’ concerns to residents of Torresur

Regards,

Jim Brogan