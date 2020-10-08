Radar Covid App

Teulada/Moraira

October 5

Hi,

Any chance you can write about the track and trace app Radar Covid?

It only works if everyone downloads it so needs a push and at least our council (Teulada Moraira) is doing very little promotion.

Seems a good one, anonymous, easy to set up, and will help loads if there’s an outbreak.

https://radarcovid.gob.es/preguntas-frecuentes

Thanks

Best regards

Mats Rennstam

Dear Reader

Indeed we did report on Radar Covid on September 18 when it was still in an experimental stage here in the Valencia region and was ‘gradually’ being introduced.

However, no further official communication has been received from the regional health department.

Indeed the App can be downloaded for Android and iOS, however it relies on regional health departments’ information to function correctly.

Once downloaded the user is required to have this mobile phone Bluetooth option permanently on.