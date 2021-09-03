Torrevieja

August 29

A poem dedicated to ex marine Pen Farthing, inspired by his desperate plight to secure the safety of his staff and animals in Afghanistan.

Stoic and determined

A man with inner strength

Somebody with a passion

Who will go to any length

To get his many animals

Away from danger spots

Heading into brick walls

And ‘Red Tape’ and terror plots

Pen Farthing showed such courage

Though his hopes were often lost

In the panic and confusion

And lives tragically lost

Praying for his loyal staff

Fighting back the tears

Their good work all for nothing

Over many happy years

Wondering why evil

Could overcome what’s good

When prevention was the answer

Seems nobody understood

Heartbroken for the people

That he had to leave behind

God help them in the aftermath

God give them peace of mind

Almost reaching safety

But then going back to base

Nobody knows the anguish

But for tears streamed down his face

Almost giving up defeated

But his battle wasn’t done

When love consumes, you carry on

And in the end you’ve won !

by David Whitney