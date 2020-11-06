Hospital waiting time

I read with interest your well-written article on the waiting times at Torrevieja hospital.

It’s a shame you can’t do an expose on Ribera Salud’s lack of investment in the urology department, where due to the very few staff and only one consultant I like most other sufferers with urological problems, have been waiting for over a year to be seen.

A total lack of patient care and concern for patient quality of life, although I must congratulate the way the hospital staff have coped during the Covid crises.

Name withheld

